Printing Inks Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.85 billion , accelerating at a CAGR of

almost

2.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

High demand for printing inks from the packaging industry is notably driving the printing inks market. However,

factor such as fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the printing inks market including

Altana AG, Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DEERS I Co. Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Encres DUBUIT, Epple Druckfarben AG, Flint Group, FUJIFILM Corp., MHM Holding GmbH, SICPA HOLDING SA, Sun Chemical Corp., Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co. Ltd., Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Vibrantz Technologies, Zeller and Gmelin GmbH and Co. KG., Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd., Sakata Inx India Pvt Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG and Co. KGaA, and T and K TOKA Corp .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printing Inks Market 2023-2027

Printing Inks Market 2023-2027:

Company Analysis

Altana AG -

The company offers cubic ink which is designed with low viscosity, thus used for commercial and industrial printing applications.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments.

Printing Inks Market 2023-2027:

Segmentation

Type



Lithographic inks

Gravure inks

Flexographic inks

Digital inks Others

End-user



Packaging and labeling

Publication and commercial printing

Corrugated cardboards Others

The lithographic inks segment is anticipated for notable expansion within the global printing ink market.

This segment holds a substantial position, owing to lithography printing's widespread use for high-quality printing across diverse applications like packaging, commercial printing, publishing printing, and more. Specialized in nature, lithographic inks are meticulously formulated by blending pigments, resins, solvents, and additives to guarantee optimal adhesion to the printing surface.

Geography



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

APAC is forecasted to contribute 45% to the global market's growth. North America emerges as another region presenting lucrative growth prospects for suppliers. In 2022, the North American region held

over the global printing inks market, primarily attributed to increasing demands in the food and beverage, as well as personal care packaging sectors. The escalating trend of retail e-commerce sales in North America further boosts the need for packaging, consequently driving the demand for printing inks in the region during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Printing Inks Market 2023-2027:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist printing inks market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printing inks market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of printing inks market companies

TOC:

