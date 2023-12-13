Volunteers Start Working In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands - Youth Foundation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The activity of
volunteers in Azerbaijan is highly valued by the state, Acting
Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Gadir Khalilov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Leader Heydar
Aliyev.
"We closely follow the activity of volunteers, appreciate their
work. Volunteer program on liberated territories has started.
Volunteers of Aghdam, Shusha, Zangilan have started activity within
the program," Khalilov stressed.
The VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers dedicated
to the 100th anniversary of great Leader Heydar Aliyev is being
held in Baku. Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, chairman of
the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations Ulvi
Mehdiyev and other officials are taking part in the Forum.
