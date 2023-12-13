Green Science Alliance Developed Plant Based Vegan Gel Nails

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KAWANISHI-CITY, Hyogo Prefecture, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hirotoshi Umemoto, Mr. Hideki Konishi and Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed plant based vegan gel nail "with Re:soil" trademark. The brand name "Re: soil" originates from the concept of developing cosmetic products which returns back to soil by biodegradation. This time, gel nails were made from plant so that they can be called vegan gel nails. There are a few vegan nail polish products in the market already but one would not see vegan gel nails. This type of gel nails can contribute to reducing CO2 emission. Developed vegan gel nails can be cured just like commercial petroleum derived gel nails by UV or LED lamp.

Plant derived Vegan Artificial Nail Tips designed with Plant derived Vegan Gel Nails

Plant derived Vegan Artificial Nail Tips designed with Plant derived Vegan Gel Nails and Re : soil logo

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. is aiming to replace all the petroleum, fossil fuel based chemical products with natural plant biomass based chemical products. The mother company is Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. and they have been developing petroleum-based color chemical product over 85 years. Dr. Ryohei Mori always had concern about environmental damage. He has established internal startup company named Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. who focuses on developing natural biomass based chemical products such as biomass biodegradable plastics, biomass biodegradable resin, biomass coating, biomass glue, biomass paint, biomass color etc. He is trying to replace all the petroleum-based chemicals into natural biomass-based chemicals in the world. His concept is summarized and published in the one of British scientific article with the title "Replacing all petroleum-based chemical products with natural biomass-based chemical products: a tutorial review." from Royal Society of Chemistry.

He already had developed water-based biomass biodegradable nail polish, vegan nail polish, vegan nail polish remover and plant derived vegan artificial nail tips. Some of them are composed of 100 % biomass or plant. And this time, they have developed vegan gel nails. Vegan (plant) component is approximately 22 - 24%. The color pigment is also not derived from petroleum as normal nail cosmetics products and they use inorganic pigment instead. They designed their plant based vegan artificial nail tips with this vegan gel nails and it is the first time in the world to make such designed nail tips in which all components were made of plant derived materials (plant derived gel nails and plant derived artificial nail tips).

Re:soil nail cosmetic products are sold on their company shopping website and this developed vegan gel nails should be sold from the end of this year or early next year.

