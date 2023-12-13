Ukrainian exports through Black Sea corridor might see large surge in December

(MENAFN) Ukrainian exports through the alternative Black Sea corridor are anticipated to witness a substantial increase, reaching five million tons in December, according to a senior Ukrainian government official quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency on Tuesday. This surge follows the November figure of 3.8 million tons. The alternative corridor, established along the western coast of the Black Sea near Romania and Bulgaria, was opened by Ukraine in August. This strategic move came in response to Moscow's withdrawal from a UN-brokered grain export deal in July and the subsequent threat to treat all ships as potential military targets.



Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuri Vaskov shared insights with foreign diplomats, revealing that Ukraine exported 2 million tons of goods through the alternative route in October and 280,000 tons in September. The maximum volume of goods exported through the mediated corridor, facilitated by the United Nations, peaked at 4.2 million tons in October 2022.



Since its inception in August, the alternative corridor has facilitated the export of 8.6 million tons of goods through 241 ships, with six million tons constituting agricultural goods. The ongoing utilization and expansion of this alternative route underscore Ukraine's strategic efforts to navigate geopolitical challenges and maintain its vital role in international trade.

