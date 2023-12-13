Bihar Business Connect Kicks Off Today Aiming Investments Of Rs 30,000 Cr

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Dec 13 (KNN) Bihar Business Connect 2023, organised by the State Industries Department, begins today at Gyan Bhavan, Patna, and is expected to pave the way for potential investments worth Rs 30,000 crore, as per an official press release.

The Industries Department is poised to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with several global investors during the summit, which will conclude on December 14.

The Summit will be addressed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and state industry minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth among other political leaders.

The government anticipates significant investments in key sectors like IT, food processing, agriculture, telecommunications, textile & leather, and hospitality, while offering incentives such as ready-to-move infrastructure, subsidies, tax exemptions, and hassle-free land acquisition.

Over 600 investors from across India and 15 other countries will participate in the Bihar business summit, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said in a press conference.

Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries, asserts that the investors would find Bihar as a suitable destination as the state is one of the fastest-growing economies in the country and a leader in the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Some of the prominent business leaders expected to attend the meet include Pranav Adani from Adani Group, Kamal Jaiswal (Nahar Group of Industries), Rajesh Agrwal (Micromax Ventures), Tushar Jain (High Spirit Commercial Ventures), Mahesh Kumar (Tiger Analytics), and Rakesh Swami (Godrej Group) among others.

(KNN Bureau)