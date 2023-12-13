Saudi Arabia Has Offered Kenya 1,000 Jobs For Nurses Labour CS

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), Dec 13 (NNN-KBC) - The Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore disclosed Tuesday that Kenya has entered into a mega labour migration deal with Saudi Arabia.

According to Bore who is in Riyadh on an official visit, Kenya is set to benefit greatly from job opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a plus to thousands of young people who are graduating from colleges and universities.

“Had a good meeting with a mega Recruitment agency – Abdal Human Resources on the recruitment of Nurses. The firm has offered Kenya a job order for recruitment of 1,000 nurses and our meeting discussed the facilitation and requirements for the good of our Kenyan nurses,” she said while reiterating her Ministry's commitment to securing more jobs for Kenyans.

“Kenya recently graduated 22,000 public health professionals including nurses. The goal remains to create employment opportunities for our skilled and unskilled workforce,” said the CS

The Labour Minister further confirmed that Kenya has signed a Bilateral Labour Agreement for the recruitment of healthcare personnel with the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

“We are also pursuing agreements with other markets including, Canada, Germany, Austria, Italy, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” she added

She welcomed the decision by the Saudi Arabian companies to expand their market indicating that“soon Kenya shall be getting job orders for cleaners and workers in the hospitality industry from them,”

On Monday, Bore met officials from Eitinaa Human Resources Company, a recruitment company, she says, continues to provide job offers for Kenya. She said the meeting was aimed at seeking more job opportunities and addressing challenges facing Kenyan recruitment agencies to find amicable solutions.

“This company mostly deals with house nurses, caregivers, domestic workers, personal assistants, chefs, and Nannies. I'm delighted that the company gave their word to give 100+ opportunities for each category of workers,” she said

In what is proving to be a busy visit, the Labour Minister and her delegation also held talks with Takamol and Musaned Officials and Professional Accreditation Bodies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a bid to enhance collaboration and source for more employment opportunities.

She said Kenya is also keen to streamline the recruitment process of domestic workers as well as manage data for our migrant workers.

“We made a proposal for our Kenyan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be granted access to the Musaned system to enable them to keep track of our migrant workers in the Kingdom,” she said

“We also sourced for collaborations in the sector of Professional and Accreditation bodies with an aim of adopting best practices and incorporating technological advancements and addressing the changing dynamics of the global labor markets,” added Bore

The CS reiterated that Kenya's accreditation criteria and processes align with international standards, ensuring that the country's workforce meets global benchmarks in their respective fields. - NNN-KBC