FM Meets Spanish Counterpart

Madrid, Dec. 12 (Petra) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met on Tuesday with Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, José Manuel Albarez.The meeting, held on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Madrid, covered the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid into the Strip.Safadi urged the international community to take fast and meaningful action to halt Israel's cruel aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as the killing and destruction it causes.According to Safadi, this aggression represents raw, violent vengeance and translates into radical Israeli policies that dehumanize Palestinians and deny their right to freedom and an independent state.Safadi commended Spain's firm stance in demanding a cease-fire and defending Palestinian rights, particularly their right to live in security and peace in an independent, sovereign state based on the two-state solution.The two ministers resolved to keep working together to avert the calamity and achieve a just, comprehensive, and long-term peace based on the two-state solution.