MODAD Properties Announces Near Completion Of 'Sector 1' Project With EGP 600M Investments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) MODAD Properties, a subsidiary of MODAD Group, has announced the near completion of excavation and piling works for its latest project, Sector 1. Located in the New Administrative Capital's finance and government district, the project has been closely monitored during site visits to review construction progress, utilities, infrastructure development, and project timelines.

Sector 1 is an administrative and commercial complex, with total investments of EGP 600m.

The project provides more than 1,000 units supported by maintenance and security services. It encompasses a total area of about 150,000 sqm, with a developed area of 110,000 sqm.

Mohamed El Haddad, Chairperson and Group CEO of MODAD Group, emphasised the group's commitment to delivering the project ahead of schedule. This dedication aims to maintain the trust of customers gained over 13 years. Sector 1 represents a significant step in the group's strategy to expand in the Egyptian real estate market. Its integrated administrative and commercial solutions cater to the needs of various companies and institutions.

MODAD Group offers a wide range of integrated services that effectively support the Egyptian real estate market and engineering sector. Leveraging its extensive market experience, the group has successfully provided services across Egypt.



