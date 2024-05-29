Abdel Ghaffar Discuss Cooperation In Health Sector With General Electric Company

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, held a meeting with officials and representatives of General Electric Company, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation frameworks in various fields of support and development of medical service, and providing quality training systems and programs for medical teams.





This came on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the World Health Organization in Geneva.





The meeting witnessed a discussion of the possibility of cooperation in the fields of manufacturing sonar devices in Egypt, in a strategic manner, in an effort to achieve comprehensive health coverage, and within the objectives of the“Decent Life” initiative and the comprehensive health insurance system.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the minister was keen to discuss developing a plan for cooperation in providing the use of brain surgery technology without surgical intervention using high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU).





The meeting also discussed the developments in the partnership with the private sector in developing the Nasser Institute Hospital, adding that the minister stressed the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Population and its readiness to provide all means of support and what the private sector needs to participate in developing medical services and raising the efficiency of Egyptian health systems.





Abdel Ghaffar noted that the minister was briefed during the meeting on what had been accomplished in the previous work files between the two sides, which witnessed various aspects of support, including providing the latest diagnostic devices, developing magnetic resonance devices, and the project to develop the mobile catheterization unit and providing it with the latest advanced medical devices, supplies, and tools, and the development of X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, and digital radiography.





He added that the minister stressed the need for continuous coordination of evaluation, follow-up, and rapid decision-making in the event of any challenges that may hinder the health development process.





According to the spokesperson, the Minister of Health stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the field of training for medical teams at the level of the governorates of the republic, by providing the latest programs and modern methods, in order to keep pace with everything new in the health field, and to benefit from international expertise.