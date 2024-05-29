Chinese Official Highlights Strong, Stable Growth In China-Azerbaijan Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



An official reception commemorating May 28 - Independence Daywas held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China. The event, gracedby the presence of Chinese officials, heads of diplomatic missionsin Beijing, and representatives from Chinese public and businesscircles, commenced with the playing of the national anthems of bothcountries, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov highlighted Azerbaijan's journey toindependence, tracing it back to the establishment of theAzerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918. Despite facingsignificant challenges such as separatism, terrorism, and militaryaggression from neighboring Armenia after regaining independence in1991, Azerbaijan, under the visionary leadership of National LeaderHeydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, has overcome thesehurdles to emerge as a rapidly developing, politically stable, andeconomically prosperous nation in the South Caucasus region.

Acknowledging the historical ties between Azerbaijan and Chinaalong the ancient Silk Road, Ambassador Huseynov underscoredAzerbaijan's role as a cultural and trade bridge between Asia andEurope. He emphasized the deepening bilateral relations between thetwo countries, particularly in the economic sphere, includingAzerbaijan's participation in the "One Belt, One Road" initiativeand its contribution to modern transport infrastructure projectsfacilitating trade between China and Europe.

The ambassador also lauded the flourishing humanitarianrelations between Azerbaijan and China, highlighting the role ofthe Heydar Aliyev Foundation in fostering cultural exchanges andenhancing humanitarian cooperation.

The announcement of Azerbaijan hosting COP29 was hailed as atestament to the international community's esteem for Azerbaijan Huseynov expressed confidence in the continuous,mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China,especially in addressing global environmental challenges, givenChina's significant contributions to the "green agenda of theworld."

Special Representative Li Huey conveyed China's congratulationson behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing admirationfor Azerbaijan's stability, rapid economic development, and growinginternational stature. China affirmed its unwavering support forAzerbaijan's development path and expressed confidence in PresidentIlham Aliyev's leadership.

Highlighting the robust and stable friendship and cooperationbetween China and Azerbaijan under the strategic guidance ofPresidents Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev, Special Representative Linoted the high level of political trust and cooperation in variousfields such as economy, trade, energy, and transportation, as wellas close collaboration on international issues.

Emphasizing the continuous growth in trade turnover between thetwo nations, the Chinese official noted the vast potential forcooperation. He viewed the collaborative establishment of the "OneBelt, One Road" initiative as a significant opportunity andexpressed a desire for expanded cooperation across various sectors full support for Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, hepledged active participation in global climate management alongsideinternational partners, including Azerbaijan. Additionally, hereiterated China's readiness to implement important agreementsreached by the leaders of both countries, safeguard mutual trust,expand mutually beneficial cooperation comprehensively, and fosterunity and collaboration within the "Global South" family.

During the event, two lucky individuals secured complimentarytickets for the Beijing-Baku-Beijing flight through a lotteryorganized by Azerbaijan Airlines, adding a touch of excitement tothe proceedings.

The festivities continued with a delightful showcase ofAzerbaijani cuisine, further enhancing the cultural exchange andcamaraderie among attendees.