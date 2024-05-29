ABP Network Launches Cutting-Edge Metaverse Election Centre for Verdict 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 28, 2024: As the nation awaits the verdict of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Elections 2024, ABP Network is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Election Centre on Metaverse 2.0. The platform will transform the way citizens engage with the electoral process, offering a rich, immersive experience that goes beyond traditional coverage.

From result analyses to interactive games, and a data centre to real-time tracking of votes on the counting day, the Election Mandate 2024 on ABP Metaverse, accessible on , has it all.

Here’s a sneak peek into what it offers:

Virtual Walkthrough of Central Vista: Step into the new Parliament of India with our detailed virtual walkthrough. Explore the majestic halls and chambers of this iconic landmark, where the 18th Lok Sabha will function from the very beginning of its term.

Live Election Coverage: Stay updated with continuous live updates of the results on the counting day and beyond.

How To Vote Initiative: An informative guide to educate and increase awareness among first-time voters on the voting process.

Election Data Centre: Dive into our extensive Election Data Centre, where you can check data from previous elections and find schedules and important information about key candidates.

ABP Elections Shorts: In a hurry? Get briefed on the top election news in under 60 seconds with our ABP Elections Shorts. Stay informed with concise and impactful updates.

Election Results and Exit Poll Coverage: Find real-time seat share, counting details, and major updates directly from our Election Centre.

Real-Time Avatar Interaction: Interact with other avatars in our dynamic Metaverse arena. Discuss, debate, and share your thoughts on the election with fellow citizens in a vibrant virtual space.

Interactive Games and Quizzes: Engage in fun and educational activities with our interactive games and quizzes. Test your knowledge and win exciting prizes as you learn more about the electoral process.

ABP Data Wall: Access a wide array of election infographics on our ABP Data Wall. These insightful data visualisations will help you understand the dynamics of the election like never before.

On the launch of the Election Centre Metaverse, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said: “Elections and ABP Network have always been synonymous due to the trust that the viewers have shown over years. The launch of the Election Centre Metaverse 2.0 is another milestone in the journey to stay ahead of the curve using the latest tech and go limitless.”

The Election Centre on ABP Metaverse 2.0 aims to serve as a one-stop destination for all information related to the polls. From debates and podcasts to ‘Predict & Win’ games, in-depth analyses of past election results, candidate profiles, and constituency analyses, we’ve got you covered.





