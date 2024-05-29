New Department Directors Appoints At CBA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Directors have been appointed to three newly created departmentswithin the Central bank

of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports.

Panah Bannayev has been appointed as the head of the InsuranceActivity Regulation Department, Mushfig Amirov as the head of theCapital Market Activity Control Department, and Kamala Gurbanova asthe head of the Activity Control and Policy Department for PaymentServices and Payment Systems. Gurbanova previously served as thedirector of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department.

Additionally, Anar Mukhtarov has been appointed as the directorof the CBA's Resolution Department, while Samir Rzayev has beenappointed as the director of the Financial Monitoring Department,replacing Z. Hajili. Hajili, in turn, has been entrusted with thedirectorship of the Policy and Regulatory Department for FinancialMonitoring.

Murad Mammadov has assumed the role of director of the CBA'sDepartment of Consumer Affairs, succeeding Khayal Babayev.

Furthermore, Adishirin Gasimov, the former director of theinstitution's Cash Department, Rustam Tahirov, the former directorof the Financial Stability Department, and Elvin Shahverdiyev, theformer director of the Information and Cybersecurity Department,have been relieved of their duties. Their replacements have not yetbeen appointed.