Hunger, Thirst And Chaos In Southern Gaza As Hostilities Drive Humanitarian Aid To The Brink Of Collapse

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Yasmine Salam on NBC News

Aid agencies describe“apocalyptic” scenes as families roam the streets unable to find food, people ration dirty water, and flour prices soar.

Representatives for several international humanitarian groups are struggling to describe the new lows after having spent much of the past two months of war ringing alarm bells about conditions on the ground in Gaza.

“The lack of water and hygiene is aggravating the diseases: diarrhea, vomiting, skin allergy, lice in the children's hair,” said Chiara Saccardi, regional head of Action Against Hunger.

Click here to continue reading on NBC News

***

Article by Yasmine Salam

Photo by Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 28 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.