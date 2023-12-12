Everett Lott Joins EXP As Vice President, Federal, State And Local Affairs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global leader in engineering, architecture, design and consulting welcomes Everett Lott as Vice President of Federal, State and Local Affairs. In this newly developed role, Everett will enhance and strengthen EXP's government relations to support the firm's strategic growth initiatives.



Everett will work out of EXP's Washington, DC Mid-Atlantic office in the NoMa neighborhood.

Everett brings over 30 years of experience to EXP in budgetary and fiscal operations, human resources, labor negotiations, contracting and procurement and public and intergovernmental relations.

“Everett's leadership will provide immense value to EXP as we are organically growing in the Nation's Capital, Virginia and Maryland,” said EXP's President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak.“His understanding of federal, state and local policies, combined with his successful track record of high-value programs that directly impact communities, are unparalleled. We look forward to Everett expanding our reach and continuing to drive visible and positive impacts on communities,” he continued.

With extensive experience in dynamic and demanding environments, Everett most recently served as Director of the District Department of Transportation, where he led a team of over 1,400 employees with a $1.1 billion budget. His achievements include successfully collaborating and leading the agency through the District's largest infrastructure and construction project - the iconic Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and the historic development and preservation of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Prior to his role at EXP, Everett was appointed to the Senior Executive Service (SES) at the US DOT and served as an executive for both the Federal Highway Administration and the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Everett served in other executive-level positions with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the United States Peace Corps.

Everett is an alumnus of Texas Tech University where he completed his undergraduate and master's degrees. Everett is also a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute's Leadership for a Democratic Society and has completed additional graduate studies at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. He actively served on the Board of Directors for the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), National Association of State Transportation Officials (NASTO), National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITSA) and The Eastern Transportation Coalition (TETC).

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world's built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP's predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice.

Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Nadia Abou

EXP | Director of Communications

t : +1.312.616.7430 | e : ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at