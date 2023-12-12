Lebanese Barbar Celebrates 2Nd Branch In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News: \r

Barbar, the beloved Lebanese gastronomy beacon, announce the grand opening of its second branch on Anas Bin Malek Street in Riyadh, further entrenching its presence since the launch of its first branch on the renowned Tahliyah Street. This expansion introduces the authentic zest of Beirut's streets to Riyadh's northern district, inviting the city's culinary enthusiasts to indulge in a taste of tradition.\r

The strategic selection of the new branch's location serves Barbar's dedicated patrons by providing them with easier access to their favorite menu items, reducing commute times, and enhancing their overall dining experience.\r

With over four decades of history, Barbar began as a humble Manouche bakery in Beirut's heart on Hamra Street. It has since become synonymous with delectable manakish, succulent shawarma, crispy falafel, and signature sandwiches, including the beloved Francisco and Philadelphia. Today, Barbar is not just a restaurant but an institution revered for its Lebanese cuisine.\r

Reflecting on the brand's success, Mohammad Al Ghaziri, Barbar's founder, stated, \"From our modest beginnings to becoming an emblem of Beirut's culinary scene, our growth into the Middle East has been a journey of passion and dedication. The launch of our second Riyadh outlet within a year marks another milestone in our history.\"\r

Walid Hajj, Co-founder and CEO of Lavoya, expressed his enthusiasm, \"Supporting Barbar's expansion across the Middle East is an honor. The first Riyadh outlet's success was overwhelming, and we are eager to open our second branch to new fans.\"\r

The new branch opening signifies Barbar's ambitious growth strategy, with this being the second opening in Riyadh this year, and sets the stage for continued expansion into 2024.\r

In celebration of this significant milestone, Barbar is thrilled to share the joy with our cherished customers through an exclusive delivery promotion. For one month, in honor of our grand opening, relish the authentic flavors of Beirut delivered directly to your home. Enjoy our delectable offerings for just SAR 1 when you order through Hunger Station and, as a special treat, for an irresistible SAR 5 exclusively through Jahez. This special promotion is our way of expressing heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support and passion for Barbar's culinary creations.\r

The new Barbar store welcomes guests for dine-in and take-away from 10:00 am to 03:00 am on weekdays and from 10:00 am to 04:00 am on weekends. For the latest news and regular updates, follow us on Instagram: @Barbargcc.

