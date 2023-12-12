Liquid Wind, Kanteleen Voima And Piipsan Tuulivoima Cooperate For The Establishment Of An Efuel Facility In Finland

The facility is planned to be adjacent to NordFuel's planned biorefinery site and will be powered by renewable energy from a new onshore wind park that will be built and operated by Piipsan Tuulivoima, and NordFuel's biorefinery project will be developed in parallel. Kanteleen Voima is the owner of NordFuel, and Piipsan Tuulivoima is part of the Puhuri group.

Claes Fredriksson , CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind, says:

"We are excited to announce the development of our first project in Finland, together with NordFuel and Puhuri. Liquid Wind is focused on leading the development and production of green electrofuel. The electrofuel produced in Haapavesi will be used to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries like shipping; with the facility in Finland, we are one step closer to seeing a world without dependency on fossil fuels."

Matti Asikainen , CEO of NordFuel, says:

"We are glad to cooperate with Liquid Wind, one of the most significant actors in the field of electrofuels. Circular economy and zero-waste principle are in the core of NordFuel's business idea. Liquid Wind's technology enables us to utilize the carbon dioxide that will come out of the biorefinery's process the most effective way possible. The industrial infrastructure in Haapavesi offers an excellent basis for the planned electrofuel facility."

Tuomas Ylimaula , CEO of Puhuri, comments:

"As a Haapavesi based company we are proud to announce the development work we are committed to together with Liquid Wind and NordFuel. There is a huge green energy consortium under development in Haapavesi. We need this kind of development to fully utilize Finnish wind power capacity."



