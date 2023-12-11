Agri Product Value Addition Set To Propel Economy And Job Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Dec 11 (KNN) Value addition to agricultural products and the incorporation of local cuisine in ready-to-eat forms could significantly broaden the product's reach, Sanjay Kumar, Chairman, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 37th Foundation Day of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Kumar highlighted the significance of innovation and modernization in agriculture for fostering economic growth and generating job opportunities.

The ready-to-eat packaged food sector is experiencing an annual growth rate of 8 per cent, with expectations of even higher expansion in the future, attributed to the growing inclination of consumers toward healthier options in the packaged food segment, he said.

At the event, Kumar said that the changing trend in the food market and consumer demand, has given birth to many startups in the segment with many coming from small towns of the country.

“Value addition and packaged food industry has helped in creating jobs and has given a boost to the local economy," he added.

Key discussions at the event included discussions on farming practices to overcome challenges of climate change among others.

(KNN Bureau)