Article 370: 'We Were Under House Arrest', Claims PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Baseless, Says LG Manoj Sinha

"The Supreme Court on December 11 upheld the decision of the central government to abrogate special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and set a deadline of September 30 next year for the assembly elections to be held. Following the top court's ruling, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the political leaders in the state, including herself, are under house arrest. However, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called the claim baseless to reporters via video conferencing, she said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Today J&K was converted into a jail, and all the shopkeepers were directed that they will not open their shops before 10 am. We were under house arrest."Expressing her views on the SC verdict, she said,"...We should not be disheartened... J&K has seen several ups and downs... SC's verdict stating Article 370 was a temporary provision, is not our defeat, but the defeat of the idea of India... I want to say this to the people of the country that many of you are celebrating this (verdict)...."She added that this is a political war that has been going on for ages, and a lot of people have sacrificed their lives for this. She further said, "We will not leave this, we have to come together and fight..."Rebuffing
Mehbooba Mufti's claims, Sinha stated that no one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in J&K. "It is an attempt to spread rumours," he said
The top court while ordering the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, also upheld the Centre's decision regarding the reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a separate but concurring judgment said that Article 370 was meant to be temporary.
