Sidra Medicine and Nazarbayev University Sign Memorandum of Understanding

(MENAFN- Sidra Medicine) 11 December, 2023, Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine (a member of Qatar Foundation) and Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and develop levels of cooperation and collaboration in the fields of medical education, research and clinical training.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, the Chief Executive Officer of Sidra Medicine and Prof. Massimo Pignatelli, the Dean of the School of Medicine and the Vice-President for Medicine at Nazarbayev University.



Dr. Tinubu-Karch, was in Kazakhstan recently with a delegation from Sidra Medicine, including Prof. Ibrahim Janahi, Chair of Medical Education; Ms. Dina Schnurman, Act. Executive Director of Quality and Patient Safety; Mr. Nazmy Hamad, Director of International Medical Affairs and Dr. Murtada Hammad, Manager of Graduate Medical Education. In addition to the MoU, the delegation also discussed areas of collaboration in medical education, international patient transfers, patient safety and research with Professor Ilesanmi Adesida, the Acting President and Provost of Nazarbayev University.



Dr. Tinubu-Karch said: “Sidra Medicine is one of the few healthcare organizations in the region, with an integrated medical education program spanning across research, clinical care and innovation. The program has been developed to offer medical trainees an exceptional educational experience. Our programs will continue to build on our academic credibility to maintain our standing as a premier teaching hospital in the region. We look forward to our new collaboration with Nazarbayev University, one of Kazakhstan’s flagship academic institutions in helping shape future healthcare professionals and leaders.”



Sidra Medicine’s medical education remit offers residency and fellowship programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education - International (ACGMEI), a body directly aligned with ACGME, the international best practice standard that accredits the majority of graduate medical training programs for doctors in the United States.



"Collaboration between educational institutions and healthcare providers is essential for shaping the future of medical education. We are delighted to partner with Sidra Medicine, a distinguished institution in the field of healthcare, to enhance and expand our educational and research initiatives. The MoU with Sidra Medicine underscores our dedication to advancing the continuous professional development of healthcare professionals and promoting innovation in healthcare, education, and patient care. Together, we are well-positioned to have a significant impact on the future of healthcare in our respective regions and beyond." - said Prof. Massimo Pignatelli, Vice-President for Medicine and the Dean of the Nazarbayev University School of Medicine.









Prof. Ibrahim Janahi, Chair of Medical Education at Sidra Medicine said: “We take great pride in our medical education remit, one of Sidra Medicine’s core pillars, which has grown from strength to strength since our hospital opened in 2018. Our affiliation with renowned local and international medical universities, has allowed us to develop structured educational programs for medical students not only from Qatar but also abroad and we are pleased to have Nazarbayev University on board as an academic partner. This affiliation will also be extended to offer continuous professional development opportunities for the university’s healthcare specialists.”



Sidra Medicine is a Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) accredited center and offers Continuous Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) to all licensed healthcare professionals and senior medical staff. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), a prestigious accreditation body in the U.S., designed for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health professionals.





