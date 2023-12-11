Expo Centre Sharjah outlines plans and strategies during WTCA MEA Regional Meeting

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, December 11, 2023

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) participated in the 2023 World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) Middle East and Africa Regional Meeting, which delved into the Association’s plans to enhance member services and harness members’ expertise in activating cross-border cooperation in the field of commerce and investments.

The ECS, an active WTCA member, was represented by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, during the virtual meeting held over videoconference. The Association is a global platform with a presence in over 90 countries. It works to stimulate trade and investment opportunities for economic development agencies and international business communities, in addition to providing integrated trade services.

During the meeting, Expo Centre Sharjah outlined a diverse array of plans and strategies designed to support trade ties, investors, and global companies. The Centre highlighted the role its exhibitions and events play in strengthening investor connections, activating and propelling the economic cycle in line with national strategic objectives, and garnering expertise in event management and organisation.

A leading global destination

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa spoke during the meeting as a panellist on the WTC Best Practices Panel, stressing the UAE’s pivotal role in the global exhibitions industry and the large number of major economic events it hosts throughout the year. He referenced as a resounding success the Conference of Parties (COP28), currently being held at Expo City Dubai, which has sparked tangible international action benefitting the environment, society, and the private sector, while promoting global economic development. Resulting from this are balanced and ambitious outcomes that help foster sustainability and preserve planet Earth for future generations. The UAE has established itself as a leading international destination in hosting such events for the global business community.

H.E. Al Midfa mentioned the strategy adopted by the ECS for organising specialised events, which has proven its effectiveness by attracting more and more companies and investors to participate in the Centre’s exhibitions. He cited Expo Centre Sharjah’s remarkable success in hosting major events and exhibitions, notably, the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, both of which have drawn in an increasing number of visitors. Such events, he added, mark a critical turning point in the course of sustainable economic development.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Midfa stressed Expo Centre Sharjah’s eagerness to participate in numerous events across the world that aim to improve and develop the exhibitions industry, empowering it to support the economic, commercial, and tourism sectors. The Centre is also keen to build strategic partnerships with, for example, the World Tourism Market in London and the Global CEO Summit organised by the Union of International Fairs (UFI). Furthermore, the Centre arranges trade missions to a number of friendly nations such as Uganda and Kenya to deepen relations and attract new participants to engage in its events.

The CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah reiterated his commitment to supporting bilateral business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings, as well as providing key arenas faciliating face-to-face connections. This is because the conferences and exhibitions industry provides a key benchmark for the resurgence of other economic sectors due to its close connection with them. He expressed the Centre’s readiness to share its accumulated expertise for the benefit of other WTCA members, which in turn supports comprehensive economic development plans.





