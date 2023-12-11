Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Unveils New Variant: Medusa Air

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023 – Medusa Beverages Pvt Ltd., renowned for its commitment to brewing excellence, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest variant – Medusa Air. This new addition to the Medusa Beer lineup is a testament to the brewery\'s dedication to crafting exceptional brews that push the boundaries of flavour and quality. Medusa Air is a captivating blend of imported two-row malted barley and carefully selected hops, resulting in a tantalizing brew with a 4.5% alcohol content.



Medusa Air is the result of an intricate and thoughtful brewing process, where the team has meticulously selected premium ingredients to craft a beer that goes beyond expectations. Every drop is a work of art, reflecting the commitment to excellence that defines Medusa. It is more than just a beer; it\'s an elevated experience. Perfectly suited for moments of celebration, relaxation, or simply when you crave the sophistication of a premium brew. The exceptional taste of Medusa Air promises to redefine your beer-drinking experience.



\"As the visionary behind Medusa, witnessing the tremendous success of our Premium Strong beer was both humbling and exhilarating. Our patrons\' resounding appreciation fuelled our drive to elevate their experience further. Responding to the enthusiastic demand for a milder counterpart, we proudly introduce Medusa Air. This launch is not just about expanding our offerings; it\'s a testament to our commitment to listening and responding to the desires of our cherished audience. Medusa Air is the embodiment of their preferences, a testament to the dynamic relationship we share with our consumers. We look forward to delighting our audience once again and sharing the joy of Medusa Air, a brew that mirrors the evolving tastes of our ever-loyal community\" said Avneet Singh, Founder and CEO at Medusa Beverages Pvt Ltd.



Medusa Air is set to make its debut in Delhi\'s Beer market first and will be followed by Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to indulge in this latest creation from Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd., experiencing the artistry and dedication that goes into every bottle.



About Medusa:



Competitiveness, passion and elegance moving - That\'s the essence of brand Medusa, born in 2018 with the only objective to support the millennial consumers who are looking out for new taste and flavour in Indian market. Medusa is an India –based beer company with a strategic marketing division and a quirky and contemporary packaging. Medusa understands that beer is a passion, a lifestyle choice and importantly, a historic drink with a unique culture that needs to be preserved. Over the years, medusa has become the perfect combination of best barley malt and imported hops from Germany with 5.9% alcohol strength. Medusa brand logo is inspired by original character of a beautiful girl in Greek mythology who later cursed her beauty by Athena, turning onlookers to stone.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Arshiya Sharma

