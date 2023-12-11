Future Electronics Hosts European Edition Of Advanced Engineering University In Malaga, Spain

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Malaga, Spain (forpressrelease ) December 11, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted an edition of their renowned training program and conference, Advanced Engineering University, in Malaga, Spain.



The European edition of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) took place from October 9 to 13 2023 and was hosted at the beautiful Meliá Costa Del Sol Hotel. 161 Future Electronics employees from 39 branches across EMEA came together to learn new skills, trends, and technology, and network with key industry players.



AEU EMEA welcomed 152 supplier attendees from 35 companies. Participants enjoyed ample opportunities to connect with partners, discuss region-specific and global strategies, and build strong relationships. For new Future Electronics team members, AEU is the perfect opportunity to dive into this exciting industry. Throughout the week, 147 training sessions were held; 27 of which were hosted by Future Electronics and 127 were supplier-led.



“One of the highlights of AEU 2023 is the Tech Expo,” said Fiona Meehan, Events and Advanced Engineering Group Campaign Manager at Future Electronics.“This event showcased 33 supplier partners and hosted more than 250 participants, all gathered to explore the latest technologies and demos, evoke discussions and new opportunities, and build relationships,” stated Fiona.



Other exciting moments included keynote presentations from Karim Khebere, Executive Vice President Global and Managing Director of EMEA at Future Electronics; Etienne Lanoy, Senior Director Advanced Engineering Group EMEA at Future Electronics; Todd Baker, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics; Luca Difalco from NXP Semiconductors; and Morten Fedsted from Onsemi.



Future Electronics is delighted with Advanced Engineering University 2023 in Spain and would like to thank all who made this wonderful event possible.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###



Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

