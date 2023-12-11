Kuwait Amir Expresses Sorrow Over Tanzania Floods' Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the victims of the floods that swept the Manyara Region in northern Tanzania.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, expressed solace over the souls of the victims and hoped that the Tanzanian people would overcome this natural disaster.

Several people died and others sustained injuries, while some were reported missing due to the floods and rains, which also caused damage to public utilities and properties. (end)

jsy













MENAFN11122023000071011013ID1107571333