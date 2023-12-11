               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Seminary Teacher Brutally Murdered By Students In Swabi


12/11/2023 6:11:23 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a horrifying incident on Marghuz Yousufi Road in Swabi, a young seminary teacher fell victim to a brutal slaying carried out by two of his students. The lifeless body was discovered in the madrasah room during the morning hours, and the perpetrators managed to escape the scene.

Saif
    Hadi, brother of the deceased Noor
      Hadi, reported the tragic incident to the Zaida Police Station. Noor
        Hadi, a 24-year-old teacher at Madrasah Zubairia Marghuz Swabi for the past nine months, was allegedly killed on Sunday and Monday night by two students, identified as Asadullah from Darosh Khela, Swat, and Muash from Katlang, Mardan.

        Also Read: Tragic Gas Explosion Injures 10, Including Children, in Karak

        Saif shared the distressing details with the police, stating that he received a call from another seminary teacher informing him of his brother's murder. Noor
          Hadi had been slaughtered with a knife, and the assailants fled the scene. Saif rushed to Shah Mansoor Hospital Swabi, where he found his brother's lifeless body.

          The motive behind the killing remains unknown. Saif, upon filing a report, prompted the police to register a murder case against the two accused students from Madrasah Zubaria, Swabi. An investigation is underway.

          Sources reveal that the police have apprehended the two suspects on charges of murdering the seminary teacher. The suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

MENAFN11122023000189011041ID1107570294

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search