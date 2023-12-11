Seminary Teacher Brutally Murdered By Students In Swabi

Also Read: Tragic Gas Explosion Injures 10, Including Children, in Karak

The motive behind the killing remains unknown. Saif, upon filing a report, prompted the police to register a murder case against the two accused students from Madrasah Zubaria, Swabi. An investigation is underway.

Sources reveal that the police have apprehended the two suspects on charges of murdering the seminary teacher. The suspects have been moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.