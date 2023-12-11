Slovak Carriers Resume Blockade On Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Union of Road Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) has announced it resumes the blockade of the border with Ukraine at the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod border crossing point.

The Slovak union said in a statement on its Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the blockade of the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint will begin on December 11 at 15:00 and will continue until the carriers' demands are met.

According to UNAS, this decision is based on an assessment of the information received and its impact on the Slovak road transport market.

“We join the protests organized in Poland from November 6 and from December 11 in Hungary," the statement says.

The border will be blocked for the passage of freight transport, while passenger traffic will not be restricted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Hungarian carriers said they intend to block the Záhony-Chop checkpoint on the border with Ukraine starting December 11, demanding the abolition of

On November 6, Polish carriers began blocking truck traffic at three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the key demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers that was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

On December 1, Slovakian carriers joined the blockade of Polish borders. They began blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod. On the evening of December 4, protesters stopped blocking the checkpoint on the Slovak-Ukrainian border.