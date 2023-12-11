Main associate district releases cation over EU funding for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has raised a red flag about the European Union's ability to sustain financial support for Ukraine. Albares, in an interview with El Pais, suggested that the European Union might be grappling with limited funds, signaling the need for a reassessment of priorities. The comments come in the wake of discussions surrounding a proposed EUR50 billion (USD53.8 billion) aid package for Ukraine.



While emphasizing the European Union's commitment to supporting Ukraine's crucial needs, Albares acknowledged that the recent escalation of hostilities in Gaza has shifted the focus and necessitated a review of the bloc's financial allocations. The foreign minister underlined the importance of analyzing priorities in the early stages of discussing the multiannual financial framework.



Moreover, Albares addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting that the resolution lies in Russia's hands. Despite the complex geopolitical landscape, he affirmed the European Union's stance on upholding fundamental principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity in Europe. He categorically rejected any compromise on these principles, signaling a steadfast commitment to the sanctions policy aimed at urging Moscow to cease its military operations.



Amid discussions about Ukraine's potential European Union membership, Albares expressed support for the nation's appeal, emphasizing the European Union's dedication to maintaining solidarity. However, with Hungary openly opposing Ukraine's accession, citing concerns about corruption, the upcoming European Union summit on December 14-15 is expected to witness deliberations on the initiation of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has been vocal about his reservations, further complicating the European Union's decision-making process and raising questions about the bloc's united front in addressing the Ukraine crisis.



