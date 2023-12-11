UN representative clarifies Israel`s attempts to force Gazans into Egypt

(MENAFN) In a recent op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times, Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), accuses the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of orchestrating conditions for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt. Lazzarini contends that despite international rejection of forcibly displacing Gazans, ongoing developments suggest attempts to move Palestinians into Egypt, raising concerns about their ability to return to their devastated homes in Gaza.



Lazzarini's claims come amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in the largest forced displacement of Palestinians since 1948, with over 1.8 million Gazans displaced from their homes. The conflict has claimed nearly 18,000 lives in Gaza, with a significant civilian casualty rate documented in IDF airstrikes, according to an Israeli study.



While a spokesperson from the Israeli Defense Ministry denies the allegations, Lazzarini's op-ed points to the urgent need for attention and intervention to address the evolving situation. The piece delves into the complexities of the Israel-Gaza conflict, shedding light on the displacement crisis and raising concerns about the potential ramifications of Palestinians being pushed into Egypt.



