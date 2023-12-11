New Argentina leader cations about economic crisis

(MENAFN) In his inaugural address as Argentina's president, Javier Milei delivered a sobering message to his supporters, cautioning that the country's economic crisis is poised to worsen before any signs of recovery emerge. The self-described "anarcho-capitalist" attributed the challenging economic landscape to the legacy left by his predecessors, characterizing Argentina as mired in hyperinflation and fiscal disarray.



Milei, who took office with a commitment to break from a century of leftist rule, emphasized the formidable task ahead in steering Argentina's wrecked economy toward stability. The president outlined the necessity for immediate austerity measures, including substantial cuts to government spending, acknowledging that such actions would contribute to even tougher economic conditions in the short term.



In his address in Buenos Aires, Milei declared the commencement of a new era for Argentina, signaling a departure from a prolonged period of decadence and decline. He placed blame on the political class, accusing them of leaving the nation on the brink of its deepest crisis in history. The president underscored the lack of desirable alternatives, stating, "We are not looking for, nor do we want, the tough decisions that will need to be made in the coming weeks, but regrettably, they didn't leave us any option."



Highlighting the grim economic indicators, Milei pointed out an annual inflation rate of 143 percent, a USD43 billion trade deficit, and a USD45 billion debt owed to the International Monetary Fund. With USD10.6 billion in debt payments due in April and four in ten Argentinians living in poverty, Milei acknowledged the challenging road ahead, noting that the country is heading towards its sixth recession in a decade.



This article delves into the details of Milei's inaugural address, exploring the president's proposed measures, the economic challenges confronting Argentina, and the complexities involved in steering the nation toward a path of reconstruction amidst a turbulent financial landscape.







