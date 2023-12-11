US consents urgent weapons sale to Israel

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, the Biden administration has circumvented congressional oversight to approve an emergency arms sale to Israel, authorizing the transfer of USD106.5 million worth of tank ammunition. The decision, aimed at supporting Israel's ongoing military operations against Hamas in Gaza, was confirmed by the United States State Department on Saturday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked the existence of an emergency, deeming the immediate sale of tank shells crucial to protect United States national security interests.

Emergency approvals for arms sales that bypass congressional oversight are rare and typically granted when the executive branch deems the urgency of delivering weapons too pressing to wait for legislative action. The approved deal includes nearly 14,000 high-explosive M830 tank rounds, specifically designed to neutralize tanks and other armored targets.



In justifying the decision, the State Department emphasized the United States' commitment to Israel's security, citing the necessity of assisting Israel in developing and maintaining a robust self-defense capability. The proposed sale is asserted to align with the objective of enhancing Israel's deterrent capabilities against regional threats while fortifying its homeland defense.



The move comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with tensions escalating in the region. The Biden administration's decision to expedite the arms sale highlights the perceived immediacy of the situation, prompting the bypassing of traditional congressional procedures. This development is likely to stir discussions about the extent of executive powers in arms sales, the dynamics of United States-Israel relations, and the broader implications for regional stability in the Middle East.



