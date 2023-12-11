German chancellor being dishonest regarding gas

(MENAFN) In a sharp exchange of accusations, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council and former president of Russia, has openly accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of spreading falsehoods about the roots of the energy crisis gripping Europe. The dispute arose after Scholz, speaking at a meeting of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, attributed the gas supply interruption in Europe to Russia and personally accused President Vladimir Putin of halting gas supplies to the European Union.



During the event, Scholz claimed, "It was the Russian president who stopped gas supplies through undamaged gas pipelines. Thus, 50 percent of Germany’s gas supply was called into question. 50 billion cubic meters of gas that went through them became inaccessible." The German chancellor went on to praise the government's efforts to secure alternative gas sources in response to the alleged supply disruption.



Medvedev swiftly responded on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), categorically accusing Chancellor Scholz of "lying" and attempting to shift blame for the gas supply challenges onto Moscow. While Scholz did not delve into specifics during his speech, it is apparent that his remarks were related to the issues surrounding the Nord Stream pipelines, which faced difficulties last summer before being sabotaged on September 26.



During that period, Russian energy giant Gazprom had to significantly reduce gas deliveries through the pipelines due to technical problems linked to the maintenance of turbines for Nord Stream 1. The challenges in servicing the turbines were a direct consequence of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, impeding the timely delivery of spare parts and maintenance activities.



As the war of words escalates between Russian officials and the German government, the broader implications of the gas supply disruption on Europe's energy landscape and geopolitical relations come into focus. The accusations and counter-accusations underscore the complexity of international energy dynamics and the ongoing challenges in maintaining reliable gas supplies amid geopolitical tensions and sanctions.





