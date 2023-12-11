Harrdy Sandhu's 'In My Feelings' Tour With Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Makes An Unforgettable Debut In Indore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indore, 10th December 2023: The vibrant city of Indore came alive as the ever-so-charismatic, Harrdy Sandhu, successfully kicked off his first-ever India tour in partnership with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights. Starting with an unforgettable evening on the 9th of December, Harrdy created a symphony of emotions with his electrifying performance.



Seagram's Imperial Blue Superhit Nights, a trailblazer in the live music industry of India, continues its legacy by collaborating with Harrdy Sandhu. Through this iconic partnership, the singer is bringing an international concert vibe to India and has introduced groundbreaking hydraulic effects for the first time. Accompanied by a dynamic troupe of dancers, his performance left the audience mesmerized and yearning for more.



“The concert in Indore was a resounding success, with the audience's energy and enthusiasm reinforcing Imperial Blue's core philosophy of embracing life with a smile. Imperial Blue Superhit Nights is a truly special platform that is dedicated to providing an immersive experience that actively engages with our target audience with electrifying musical performances. We eagerly anticipate the continued success of Harrdy's tour and the creation of more milestones in the live music industry,” added Ishwindar Singh, General Manager – Marketing, Pernod Ricard India.



Harrdy Sandhu shares his excitement for the tour, saying,“Kickstarting my maiden tour in the beautiful city of Indore has been nothing short of surreal. This collaboration with Imperial Blue Superhit Nights has paved the way for my nationwide tour, and the energy from the incredible crowd was truly exhilarating. The passion and sheer love for music in Indore was mind-blowing. I'm eagerly anticipating the same fervor in the upcoming cities. With the 'In My Feelings' tour, my goal is to ensure that my fans have one of the most unforgettable experiences of their lives."



After an exceptionally successful tour debut in Indore, Harrdy will be setting the stage ablaze in Mumbai on December 17th, Kolkata on December 24th, Jaipur on December 31st, and Pune on January 20th, 2024. Dates for Bhubaneswar and Gurugram will be announced shortly. Tickets for the tour concert will be available for purchase on Paytm Insider.





About Seagram's Imperial Blue



Seagram's Imperial Blue is one of the leading brands of Pernod Ricard India. With the brand philosophy of celebrating the lighter side of life, Imperial Blue is positioned around 'menisms' - men idiosyncrasies expressed through humor. The brand, with its tagline Because, Men Will Be Men', is widely known for its iconic and timeless communication. It is for the young, confident optimists who believe in living in the moment by embracing life with a smile.





Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 96547 76017