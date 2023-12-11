Russians Launch Eight Attacks On Sumy Region's Border Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 10, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on the Sumy region's border communities eight times.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russians have launched eight attacks on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements. Fifty-two explosions were recorded,” the report states.

Russian shelling affected such communities as Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda and Seredyna-Buda.

In particular, the enemy launched mortar strikes on the Seredyna-Buda community (10 explosions).

The Krasnopillia community was struck with mortars (three explosions), automated small arms, and a FPV drone (one explosion).

Russian invaders opened fire on the Velyka Pysaarivka community with grenade launchers (28 explosions).

Additionally, the enemy dropped five bombs on the Nova Sloboda community and struck the Bilopillia community with multiple launch rocket systems (five explosions).