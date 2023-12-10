UAE Weather: Red, Yellow Alerts Issued Due To Fog Temperatures To Drop To 11Oc In Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 7:28 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing eastward, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM has also issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country due to fog. Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 10 today.

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued an alert, calling motorists to exercise caution due to the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather is expected to get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow.

The lowest temperature will drop to 11oC in mountainous regions of the country, with the highest reaching 30oC in internal parts.

