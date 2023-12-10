Qatardebate Hosts Youth Programme At Doha Forum 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarDebate hosted Sunday a new round of discussions within the framework of the 21st edition of the Doha Forum, which brought together the world's leading officials, executives, and thinkers for talks under the theme of 'Building a Shared Future'.

The two-day forum, which concludes today, touched upon challenges in international relations and security, economic policy and development, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability.

As part of a series of panel discussions on the sidelines of the forum, QatarDebate welcomed speakers from Qatar, Brazil and Cameroon to exchange ideas on the most pressing issues in two separate panels on economic policy, as well as cybersecurity and AI.

Syrian public speaker and human rights advocate Omar al-Shogre provided opening remarks prior to the first panel discussion which focused on the role of economic policy in maintaining social cohesion, reducing polarisation and preserving peace.

The session moderated by Reem al-Kubaisi included panelists Ahmad al-Naimi from Qatar, Iddi Ahmad from Cameroon, and Jess Peixoto from Brazil.

During the second panel, in conversation with moderator Amanda Chan, Wadha al-Humaidi from Qatar discussed the complex challenges posed by the rise of AI, particularly with regards to data security and privacy.

“We are delighted to participate in the Doha Forum to showcase how effective dialogue, discussion, and debate skills can empower youth and policy makers by providing a platform for meaningful engagement with global leaders on issues that matter for future generations,” said QatarDebate executive director Dr Hayat Marafi.“As part of the programme at the Doha Forum, our panels demonstrate how applying constructive communication techniques can facilitate greater understanding and informed policymaking.”

Sudanese American advocate Reem Ali will provide opening remarks before today's discussions featuring two panels focused on international relations and sustainability.

The panel session moderated by Mubarrat Wassey will feature Reem Ali and Alreem al-Aqaily from Qatar to examine the role of international relations in shaping global security.

The panel session moderated by Sarah al-Maadeed, an accomplished Qatari speaker and debater for Team Qatar, will feature Dana Ziani from Qatar and Gaston Ocampo from Argentina to discuss the importance of embracing sustainable solutions to advance climate goals and human development.

