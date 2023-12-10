Bengaluru's First Electric Train To Nandi Hills Starts Today: Routes, Fares, Timings And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Good news for Bengaluru residents! They can now travel to Nandi Hills, a popular weekend destination located around 60 km from the city, via an electric train from today, December 11, Monday Western Railway has decided to extend the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (Memu) trains on the Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur route, according to a report published by MoneyControl.

The Memu trains include 06593/06594 Yeswantpur-Chikkaballapur-Yeswantpu, 06531/06532 Bengaluru Cantonment-Chikballapur-Cantonment, and 06535/06538 Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru Cantonment-Chikkaballapur, trains like 16549/16550 KSR Bengaluru - Kolar- KSR Bengaluru Demu and 06387/06388 KSR Bengaluru-Kolar-Cantonment Diesel Multiple Unit (Demu) make halts at Nandi station.

Speaking to MoneyControl, Siddharth Raja, a history buff residing in Nandi Hills said that the Bhoganandishwara temple, located at the base of Nandi Hills, is roughly 1.4 km from Nandi Station.“You need to travel an extra 15–18 km to reach the top of Nandi Hills,” he said, suggesting that the South Western Railway should focus on reducing travel time.

“For those hoping to witness the sunrise at Nandi Hills, the proposed morning Memu train from the city that arrives at Nandi halt station at 6:37 am might be too late,” Manjuu Nair, a college student told the news publication.

Another rail activist, Rajkumar Dugar said,“Bettahalsoor is one of the intermediate stations where these trains ought to stop. However, SWR is not offering stoppages at these stations since no agents are willing to work at the menial salary of ₹1,500 per month to staff the halt stations.”Earlier, SWR had arranged a one-day tour package along the 108-year-old heritage rail route connecting Bengaluru, Devanahalli, and Chikkaballapur. Plans include visiting Devanahalli Fort, the Adiyogi bust at Chikkaballapur (Isha Foundation), heritage station restoration, and planning trains for sunrise at Nandi Hills, among other historical sites, MoneyControl reported.

The railway line from Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur was the first in the nation to be established by private enterprise (public-private partnership) during Sir M Visvesvaraya's term as the Diwan of Mysore in 1915. Sir M Visvesvaraya was born in Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur.

