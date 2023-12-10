Roundup: Israeli Troops Continue To Advance Into Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Dec 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli forces continued to push into Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday, where thousands of people were taking refuge, after fleeing the deadly bombardments in other parts of the enclave.

Ground, aerial and naval forces struck more than 250 locations in Gaza over the past day, according to a statement released by the Zionist army.

The Israeli regime continued to intensify its firepower in Gaza, including the deployment of artillery into the densely populated 365-square km enclave, in which vast areas have been levelled by the Zionist bombardments.“For the first time since the beginning of ground operations, the Artillery Corps is operating inside the Gaza Strip,” the regime's army said.

Meanwhile, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam, the armed wing of Hamas, said,“Israel's repeated declarations of aiming to eliminate resistance are mere rhetoric ... it will not succeed on the ground.”

He said that, since the resumption of hostilities ten days ago after a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, Al-Qassam fighters have completely or partially destroyed 180 Israeli military vehicles, including armoured carriers, tanks, and bulldozers.

He also announced carrying out multiple operations that“resulted in a significant number of casualties and injuries, within the ranks of the Israeli occupation.”

The executive board of the World Health Organisation adopted a resolution, addressing the deteriorating health crisis in Gaza, urging for prompt and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The resolution, proposed by Afghanistan, Morocco, Qatar and Yemen, expressed“grave concern at the catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza. It urged protection for all civilians and aid workers. It also warned of“long-lasting impacts” of attacks on medical personnel and“the large-scale destruction of health facilities, including hospitals and ambulances.”

The Hamas-run health ministry said yesterday that, the death toll from the regime's attack in Gaza had risen to at least 17,997, and the injuries to 49,500.

According to the regime's figures released yesterday, their soldiers killed in the ground offensive in Gaza reached 97 and another 559 have been wounded.– NNN-XINHUA

