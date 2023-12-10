Kyiv Region's Authorities Donate UAH 10M To Energy Emergency Reserve Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities of Kyiv region additionally allocated over UAH 10 million to a material reserve fund that will be utilized in case of emergency situations in the energy sector.

That's according to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, referring to the administration chief, Ruslan Kravchenko , Ukrinform reports.

"We took care of this in advance so that the residents of our region would not be left without light and heating for long in case of another strike or severe weather. We will help energy companies to make sure everything works smoothly. We know their needs well," Kravchenko noted.

According to him, by the decision of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations, the administration created a material and technical reserve fund to utilize it in the event of a threat or emergence of emergency situations. The fund includes stocks of equipment, spare parts, pumping equipment, reagents, etc.

The KRMA chief noted that, if problems arise, the supply of electricity, water, and heating will be quickly restored, and facilities operating in the fuel and energy sector will undergo repairs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the country's energy system has been experiencing a power deficit in the past days. Emergency aid from Europe was brought in to balance it out.