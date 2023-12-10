'Eight Developments' Is Now 'Town Writers'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Within the strategy reflecting innovation and originality, 'Eight Developments' has undergone a full rebranding, to be 'Town Writers.'



Town Writers, already taking over Cairo billboards, comes with a fresh vision that reflects an evolved perspective aimed at delivering the best experience to its customers.

With the success achieved by Town Writers (formerly Eight Developments) in the Egyptian real estate market over the past years, the rebranding signifies a new era in its journey. Town Writers aims with its ever-evolving vision to focus on developing people and narratives before developing spaces.



To achieve such a vision, Town Writers offers sustainable investment and living solutions to counter growing inflation for customers and introduces a new perspective on housing and real estate investment. With a well-developed strategy that reinforces its vision, this rebranding adds innovation and distinction to its new identity.

Town Writers is considered one of the most influential real estate developers in Egypt, holding extensive experience spanning years in the Egyptian real estate market.

This successful transformation follows a strategic partnership with LXIAS Alliance. This step has embodied a new personality for the brand.“The partnership with LXIAS brings a new philosophy aimed at developing the overall strategy, not just the name and brand,” stated Mohamed Abdel Fattah, the CEO of Town Writers.

He added Town Writers in its new form is scripting many successful narratives, and each project represents a new chapter in our journey of success. We aim to provide a unique experience for our customers in every project.”

Chairman of Town Writers, Omar El Seadawy, stated that as a real estate development company, they have a distinguished and unique track record in the Egyptian market.



He adds, that Town Writers always works on providing the best residential experience characterized by sustainable living solutions for the benefit of the customer.

As they prepare to announce their upcoming project at the start of 2024, Town Writers has demonstrated experience and capability in the Egyptian real estate market through five projects in the New Administrative Capital and one project in New Cairo. These projects blend innovative design with modern technology, enriching the market with original and diverse options.

Through the new vision and significant strategy embraced by Town Writers, their current ambition is to mark the beginning of a new chapter in their success story, a new era full of preparations and aspirations to present a new image to the real estate market in Egypt.

