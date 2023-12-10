Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Showcases Innovation, Celebrates Motorsports Talent and Affirms Automotive Excellence at Riyadh Motor Show 2023

(MENAFN- Instinctif Partners) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 10 December 2023: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has announced its participation at the Riyadh Motor Show at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh between 5-9 December 2023.

The prestigious annual automotive event brings together exhibitors from authorized distributors throughout the Kingdom, manufacturers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals. Featuring the latest cars, motorcycles, and vehicles from the world’s leading manufacturers, the five-day show, part of the Riyadh Season, is considered the biggest automotive gathering of its kind in the Kingdom.

With a futuristic booth concept titled the City of Tomorrows, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors treats visitors to an engaging and immersive experience. The exhibit will feature a variety of Toyota cars bridging today’s technology with the needs of tomorrow, from robust offroad SUVs to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV). Key models like the Mirai, bZ4X, and plug-in hybrid RAV4 among others, will be showcased, highlighting the diversity and technological advancement of Toyota's lineup.

A dedicated Gazoo Racing (GR) zone featuring racing simulators will offer visitors a hands-on experience of what a race in the world of motorsports feels like. The zone will also include an area for those curious to learn more about Rally Jameel, the first women’s only navigation rally in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Marketing Communication at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said, “Our presence here today reinforces our unwavering commitment to developing the mobility sector, advancing motorsports, nurturing local talent, and accelerating women’s participation in sports in the Kingdom. Riyadh Motor Show is more than just a showcase of our cutting-edge vehicles; it is a platform to connect with our guests, share our passion for innovation, celebrate promising talents in motorsports and reaffirm our dedication to being at the forefront of positive change in the automotive industry.”

Panel discussions will be co-hosted at the booth by members of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ team and professional racers exploring the latest news and trends in motorsports. In addition, participants from Rally Jameel, and drivers from the Gazoo Racing (GR) Saudi team will discuss their exciting participation in motorsports.

Taking to the stage, GR Saudi Team’s drivers Abdullah Kabbani, Mahmoud Abed, Yousef Bahuwirth, and Reem Alabood, who will offer insights into the world of competitive racing and their recent participation in the Saudi Toyota Championship.

Professional female drivers, including Dr. Fatima Banaz, Yosra Jazzar, Jalah Alghalib and Maha Alhamali will take to the stage, sharing their experiences, and shedding light on women’s valuable contributions to the development of the motorsports’ ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The City of Tomorrows’ booth promises a captivating experience with interactive spaces to excite automotive enthusiasts of all ages. Dedicated areas will host engaging activities, giving visitors a hands-on opportunity to explore cutting-edge automotive technology, discover virtual hosts and robot assistants, learn more about Toyota Safety Sense and experience the thrill of Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) simulators.





