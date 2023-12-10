President Ilham Aliyev Invites President Of Bulgaria To Pay Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NIŠ, SERBIA, December 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev in the Serbian city of Niš, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Bulgaria to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The invitation was gratefully accepted.