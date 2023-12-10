Austria Allots 35 Mln Euros To Counter With Climatic Change

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Austria has declared a plan to specialize 35 million euros for poor nations to help them with setting up catastrophes' early warning systems and coping with repercussions of the global dramatic climatic change.

Austrian Minister of Climate Protection Leonor Gewessler, who made the announcement at the World Climate Conference, hosted by Dubai, the UAE, said 20 million euros of the total sum would be dedicated for "the adaptation fund".

She declared this fund was set up to aid the poor and vulnerable nations, according to the Kyoto agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Minister Gewssler, in her statement to the conference in Dubai, excerpts of which were published by the Austrian media, clarified that 12 million euros would be given to the World Food Program and three million euros would be used to expand the early warning system CREWS (Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems).

Gewessler warned, "One thing is quite clear, if we do not combat the climate crisis, there will be time when adaptation will be no longer possible."

The Austrian official called for ceasing exploration for fossil fuel resources and rapid shift to renewable energy sources. "This is the sole avenue to protect our planet," she said.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Austria-headquartered World Wide Fund for Nature, Thomas Zitner, said Austria's contribution to the efforts to maintain the Earth constituted a major step forward on the path of doubling the financial allocations to attain climatic adaptation. (end)

amq













MENAFN10122023000071011013ID1107566084