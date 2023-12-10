SOF Soldiers Eliminate Two Invaders With Drone In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Avdiivka sector, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated two Russian invaders with the help of an FPV drone.

The Special Operations Forces Command shared the relevant video on its Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

Operators of the third separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces, during reconnaissance actions in the Avdiivka sector, discovered enemy positions and directed an FPV drone at them. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage on the enemy's position, eliminating two Russian invaders.

Russia's militarytoll in Ukraine climbs to 338,820

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Donetsk sector, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy ammunition depot and a Grad multiple launch rocket system with the help of a combat drone.