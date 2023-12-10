EU officials reach preliminary agreement on groundbreaking AI regulation

(MENAFN) EU officials have reached a preliminary agreement on the globe's inaugural comprehensive laws targeting the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). These proposed regulations, collectively termed the AI Act, are slated for a vote in the European Parliament in early the following year.



The legislation is not anticipated to be enforceable until at least 2025.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, conveyed optimism regarding the AI Act's influence on technological advancement. She underscored its potential to foster the development of technology that upholds people's safety and rights.



"The AI Act is a global first. A unique legal framework for the development of AI you can trust. And for the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses. A commitment we took in our political guidelines - and we delivered. I welcome today's political agreement," she stated in a post on social media.



EU Commissioner Thierry Breton also described the deal as "historic," stressing that it creates "clear rules for the use of AI."



"The EU becomes the very first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI," he declared on X social media platform. "The AI Act is much more than a rule book — it’s a launch pad for EU start-ups and researchers to lead the global AI race."



Included in the new regulations are restrictions on the utilization of biometric identification systems by law enforcement.



The legislation additionally prohibits "social scoring," a practice that involves evaluating individuals based on specific metrics. It also bans AI systems specifically designed to "manipulate human behavior to circumvent their free will."

