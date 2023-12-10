Mahmoud Abbas holds US accountable for genocide in Gaza, denounces using of its veto on Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday condemned the US for using its veto to block a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, describing the move immoral and holding Washington accountable for the bloodshed of Palestinian children and women, as well as an accomplice with Israel in genocide crimes.



A Palestinian news outlet mentioned in its report that “President Abbas condemned the US use of the veto in the Security Council, characterizing the United States' stance as aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all human values and principles.”



Mahmoud Abbas said that the US is “accountable for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and the elderly in Gaza at the hands of the occupying forces, attributing this to the US's disgraceful support for the occupation and the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.”



He emphasized that that “Palestine would take a firm stance against all of these actions, asserting that US policy makes it an accomplice in the crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem,” as reported by the media outlet.



On Friday, the United States exercised its veto power in the UN Security Council, blocking a resolution that urged an immediate cease-fire to halt the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip, where the death toll is steadily rising.



The resolution, backed by nearly 100 UN member states, garnered support from 13 Security Council members. However, the United Kingdom, another permanent council member with the authority to veto, chose to abstain from voting.

MENAFN10122023000045015839ID1107565208