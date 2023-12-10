Ukraine urges global community to criticize Russia's plan for presidential election in annexed areas

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly criticized and called upon the international community to condemn Russia's plans to hold a presidential election in March within Ukrainian territories that have been unlawfully annexed by Moscow.



“Holding Russian elections on Ukrainian territories grossly violates the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter. Such an electoral process, like other similar propaganda activities in the past, will be null and void,” it stated in a declaration.



It asserted that the legitimacy of the presidential election results would be questionable if votes from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are taken into account.



“We call on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct. We also call on foreign countries not to send their citizens as observers to these pseudo-elections. Those who partake will face criminal responsibility in line with the Ukrainian legislation,” it further mentioned.

