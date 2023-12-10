Five Busiest Airports In India

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi :

The commercial aviation industry is growing in India as passenger volume is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence, expects India's aviation market to grow from $10.89 billion in 2023 to $12.55 billion by 2028. The firm anticipates India's domestic aviation market to rank third globally by 2024.

The Airports Authority of India recently released data on passenger volumes for the country's airports for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 (April 2022 through March 2023).



Let's take a look at the country's busiest airports.

* Indira Gandhi International Airport, referred to as Delhi Airport, is 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Delhi city center. The airport's fact sheet states that its total passenger traffic in the year immediately preceding the onset of the pandemic was 69.23 million, so its passenger volume in this last fiscal year has not quite reached the pre-pandemic level.

Gold sculpture with metallic beige hands emerging lines a wall at the airport terminal

The airport has a total of three terminals. Terminals 1 and 2 accommodate domestic operations, while Terminal 3 serves both domestic and international operations. Terminal 3 is the newest at the airport. With 5.4 million square feet of space, Terminal 3 boasts an annual passenger capacity of 34 million. The terminal also features 95 immigration counters and a 100-room transit hotel.

Delhi Airport is a hub for flag carriers Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara, and a focus destination for Alliance Air, among others.

* Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is referred to as Mumbai Airport, as it is situated in the Santa Cruz (East) area of Mumbai. The airport's International Air Transport Association code, BOM, comes from Mumbai's former name, Bombay. Mumbai Airport won the Airports Council International World's Best Airport award in 2017.

Curved metal beams lining the ceiling of a passenger terminal near check-in areas

The airport offers unique experiences and amenities to please travelers. Terminal 2 features the Artbeat of New India exhibit, displaying contemporary and traditional arts and crafts. It includes over 5,000 artifacts and works by 100 artists and 1,000 artisans in India. Like Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport also provides a hotel centrally located at Terminal 2. The Niranta Airport Transit Hotel offers 97 rooms with 24-hour check-in/check-out and all the room amenities one would expect at a well-appointed hotel.

Go First and Akasa Air are both headquartered in Mumbai.

* Kempegowda International Airport is referred to as Bengaluru Airport. It is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of the center of Bengaluru. The airport has two passenger terminals, the second of which opened at the beginning of 2023.

Exterior of the airport terminal building with tall metal posts supporting the roof and a glass window facade

Travelers arriving at Bengaluru Airport (or those with layovers) can take advantage of The Quad's many shopping, dining, and entertainment options, a multi-experience development across from the arrivals area. Plays, musical performances, and other performing arts are available to enjoy in the arena. There are also several restaurants, including the multinational chain Buffalo Wild Wings. The airport also offers a showcase of commissioned artworks.

Akasa Air, Alliance Air, IndiGo, and Star Air all have hubs at Bengaluru Airport.

* Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is referred to as Hyderabad International Airport. It is located in Shamshabad, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hyderabad. The airport has one terminal to accommodate both domestic and international travel. It can handle about 34 million passengers annually.

There are 98 check-in counters and 54 self-check-in kiosks for passengers without checked luggage. The airport also provides 34 immigration counters and utilizes a quick and efficient in-line baggage handling system.

Aircraft parked at terminal gates with a long covered walkway with glass windows running in between

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, a public-private consortium, owns the airport. The company has developed an urban environment, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad, around the airport. AeroCity features office space and shopping and dining amenities. There is also a five-star hotel, a 24/7 emergency healthcare facility, a cinema, and family entertainment options.

Alliance Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have hubs at Hyderabad International Airport.

* Chennai International Airport is located in Tirusulam, 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the city center of Chennai. The facility has four terminals: one used for cargo, one for international departures, one for international arrivals, and one for domestic travel. Earlier this year, the Airports Authority of India announced the completion of the process to migrate 26 airlines to the New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2). The new T-2 building features cutting-edge infrastructure and retail, dining, and personal care services for travelers.

The airport incorporates environmentally friendly features that add to the passenger experience. There is a vertical garden with over 40 varieties of plants. Additionally, the new terminal building complies with the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment criteria by building with eco-friendly features and culturally traditional elements.

IndiGo has a hub at Chennai Airport and operates its international flights out of the New Integrated Terminal Building.

