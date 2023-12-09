Latvia Condemns IOC Move To Allow Russian, Belarusian Athletes To Compete At 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Education and Science of Latvia and its head Anda Čakša condemn the decision of the International Olympic Committee to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris under a neutral flag.

That's according to the ministry's statement posted on X , Ukrinform reports.

The Ministry stated that such a decision is unacceptable while a brutal war is ongoing in Europe. Accordingly, Latvia is conducting intensive consultations with Ukraine and its allies, and "there will be actions" based on this, promises the ministry, which, among other things, also deals with sports affairs.

Reposting the Ministry of Education's posting, its head added that she condemned the IOC's decision because it undermines athletes and the highest goal of sports – fair competition. "So let's do everything to achieve justice on behalf of Ukrainians and all athletes who deserve the Olympics, which honor human achievements and are free from politics and aggression," Čakša wrote.

In a statement, the Latvian Basketball Association (LBS) also condemned the IOC's decision, calling it "unholy". LBS noted that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, it was the first Latvian sports organization to condemn the aggressor state. The association provided unwavering support and assistance to Ukrainian basketball, forming coalitions with other countries, expressing a firm position at various FIBA forums and meetings.

As reported earlier, on Friday the IOC allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics next year. So far, 11 athletes – eight from Russia and three from Belarus – have qualified for the Games.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the International Olympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions in neutral status to be erroneous.