Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation Deplores Security Council's Failure To Stop Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 9 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Saturday denounced the failure of the UN Security Council to vote in favour of a resolution to end the Israeli war on besieged Gaza.Taha considered that the Security Council's failure to pass the resolution reflects negatively on its role in maintaining international peace and security, protecting innocent civilians and putting an end to "this worsening humanitarian catastrophe" following over two months of an ongoing "brutal" Israeli war against Palestinians in the besieged enclave.According to the OIC's website, the Secretary-General warned that the failure of the Security Council to assume its responsibilities at this critical stage allows the "Israeli occupation" to continue the war against the Palestinian people.Taha praised the positions of all countries that supported the draft resolution in the UN Security Council, reiterating the "need" to continue efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and protect the Palestinian people.