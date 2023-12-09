Gems And Jewellery Expo Underway In Vijayawada Till Dec 10

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, Dec 9 (KNN)

The Andhra Pradesh Gems and Jewellers Fair 2023 (APGJF-2023) is underway in Vijayawada till December 10.

The three-day long jewellery fair was inaugurated by Kapilavai Vijay Kumar, President of AP Bullion Gold, Silver and Diamond Merchants Association on Friday.

APGJF-2023 is aimed at bringing Andhra Pradesh, and especially Vijayawada into the spotlight in the jewellery business.

The region is a fast-growing market with a huge potential for future expansion and the trade show will be an ideal entry point for leading manufacturers to showcase their latest products to thousands of jewellers from the region and the state. APGJF will be a not-to-be-missed event for the local jewellers for an exposure to all-India trends.

APGJF 2023 is a yearly marketplace where Jewellers, Retailers and Manufacturers, hold interactive, one to one meeting to promote business across the various regions and boost businesses, besides allowing for the healthy exchange of opinions and views with the idea, to address various challenges, faced by the industry, at local levels.



One of the major goals, of APGJF 2023, is to bring together prominent manufacturers and retailers at regional levels, thereby identifying the business opportunities across the south region.



About 6,000 visitors are expected to attend the three days programme.

(KNN Bureau)