Indulgent Sustainable Living on the Aegean Coast in Kaplankaya

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Turkey: Discover Kaplankaya, a coastal residential community that offers unparalleled opulence yet a sustainable lifestyle, captivating those seeking an extraordinary living experience. Designed by the award winning architect commitment to exceptional quality, and commitment to service, this unique location redefines the Aegean coastal experience in Turkiye.



Nestled within almost 5 million square meters of waterfront landscape, Kaplankaya stands as the ultimate choice for those seeking a new chapter in life. This coveted gem is named after by the Anatolian panther, inspired by and symbolizing the region’s rich history and holding a distinguished location near the Bodrum peninsula and the Mediterranean basin. Currently, less than 50 units are available, adding to its exclusive appeal.



The residences, ranging from 3 to 6 bedrooms, strike a perfect balance of privacy with community living, with expansive natural surroundings, offering a serene atmosphere. The villas flaunt kitchens and gardens that seamlessly connect to spacious terraces, ideal for dining experiences and larger gatherings, as well as featuring private swimming pools.



The residences also offer a variety of choices with sizes ranging from 175-660 square meters, equipped with fireplaces and comfortable seating arrangements, aligning with the concept of sustainable comfort.



Six Senses Kaplankaya services further promote a healthy lifestyle.



Additionally, residents can take advantage of round-the-clock concierge services and exclusive access to the stunning Kaplankaya Clubhouse, an architectural marvel offering breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.



ABOUT KAPLANKAYA

Kaplankaya is a destination that welcomes distinguished residents from around the world. It embodies a global and broad -minded perspective, with its distinctive architecture that respects nature and tradition while seamlessly blending with the surrounding landscape.

Stretching along approximately six kilometers of coastline and encompassing four fully serviced secluded beaches, Kaplankaya is nestled within the awe-inspiring scenery of the Aegean region. The air is rich in oxygen, filed with refreshing scent of pine and wildflowers mingles with the turquoise waters.



A Mediterranean lifestyle awaits guests at Kaplankaya, where they can immerse themselves in the local culture and sensitivities. The community seamlessly integrates with nature through thoughtful landscaping and afforestation efforts, ensuring it harmonizes with the native flora and fauna.

The residences at Kaplankaya enhance the natural beauty of the area, offering a vibrant and sophisticated experience of Turkiye. Inspired by the dramatic Aegean coast, known for its bays, gulfs, and peninsulas, Kaplankaya showcases a harmonious interplay between its surroundings and the relaxed, philosophical way of life influenced by the wisdom of the local communities spanning thousands of years.



Featuring the Signature of Renowned Architect Carlos Ferrater

Kaplankaya distinguishes itself with a project designed by an award-winning architect Carlos Ferrater, a globally recognized figure in contemporary architecture. Each villa within Kaplankaya has been thoughtfully crafted to establish a unique connection with the surrounding landscape. The architectural design showcases distinctive shapes and materials, ensuring that the properties stand out while also harmonizing with the environment. By seamlessly integrating the beauty of nature into the residents' living spaces, Kaplankaya offers a lifestyle that blends the natural with the modern. The architectural team's meticulous examination of the site's characteristics has resulted in unobtrusive, harmonious, and low-density spaces that prioritize privacy and relaxation.



Access to Exclusive Six Senses Privileges

Residents at Kaplankaya have full access to the exceptional amenities and privileges offered by the renowned Six Senses Hotels & Resorts. Complementing the values of Kaplankaya, which prioritize holistic approaches, nature, and sustainability, Six Senses embodies a pioneering philosophy. By employing innovative wellness techniques, emotionally intelligent hospitality, personalized activities, and a commitment to staff and local communities, Six Senses provides natural experiences that allow guests to escape the pressures of everyday life.



Health, Healing, and Wellness Facilities

Discover the pinnacle of Kaplankaya living at Six Senses Kaplankaya, featuring a world-class environment with the renowned Six Senses Spa, Fitness, Health, and Healing Center, and exceptional dining. Globally acclaimed for well-being, Six Senses collaborates with experts across fields, ensuring unparalleled resident care. Leading sustainability efforts, Six Senses Kaplankaya actively minimizes its carbon footprint. Residents and guests can enjoy a variety of exeptional spa services, including a health and healing center, rejuvenating hydrothermal areas, and sophisticated salons. The spa's highly skilled professionals offer diverse massages, alongside steam rooms, saunas, and igloos. Kaplankaya promotes a healthy lifestyle with a state-of-the-art fitness center and various sports activities, guided by experts who provide personalized recommendations and group fitness classes for daily energy.



Balanced Meals, Exquisite Flavors

At Six Senses Kaplankaya, a team of renowned chefs, each with extensive international experience, curate perfectly balanced meals that nourish both the body and soul, promoting guest well-being. Drawing inspiration from nature and the latest trends in 21st-century cuisine, the chefs at the three world-class restaurants offer a culinary experience that is truly exceptional. Sage & Sea restaurant boasts traditional Turkish style breakfast and eclectic dinner menu, Wild Thyme showcases dishes inspired by Pan-Asian cuisine, and Meze by the Sea celebrates the rich Mediterranian culinary heritage, ensuring a diverse range of flavors to satisfy every palate.



Activities and Nature-Inspired Spaces for Children

Six Senses Kaplankaya embraces a modern lifestyle that seamlessly integrates nature, instilling 21st-century values in children, and provides a wide array of child-friendly activities and dedicated areas, recognizing that positive interactions with nature during early childhood can have a lasting impact throughout an individual's life. Six Senses Kaplankaya aims to offer children the best possible opportunities to engage with nature in a fun, stimulating, and educational manner, fostering a new generation of compassionate, environmentally conscious individuals. Under the guidance of experts in their respective fields, children at Kaplankaya can explore activities such as sailing, and diving, combining learning and enjoyment, much to the delight of their families.



